Police probing spate of thefts across Tayside, including utility vehicle taken from farm

Police are asking for information about a spate of thefts across Tayside in the past three weeks.

The various incidents have been reported on social media, however, there is no suggestion they are linked.

Officers in Carnoustie are appealing for witnesses or CCTV footage in relation to a break-in at Pitairlie Garage, Newbigging on January 4, around 1.50pm . Police are looking for information on a Ford Connect van seen in the area at the time. The vehicle has distinctively coloured panels, as seen below. Officers have not reported what was stolen in the raid.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or has CCTV of the incident should contact 101, with reference number: CR/000509/21.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses to a theft of a Kawasaki Mule 4010 diesel utility vehicle, similar to the picture below, which was stolen from a farm shed at Muirloch Farm, Liff, between December 23 and 28.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the vehicle should contact 101, with reference number: CR/000511/21.

Meanwhile, police in Angus are appealing for information following a theft from a caravan at Clochie Farm, Lethnot.

The incident took place sometime between Tuesday 1 and Monday January 4, with no report of the items stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 quoting reference number: Cr/344/21.

In Perthshire, officers are probing the theft of a bicycle in Alyth.

The bike, similar to the one in the picture below, was taken on Sunday January 3, outside the Premier Store on Commercial Street.