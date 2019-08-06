Police probing claims of racist conduct by officer following Dundee car crash

Police in Dundee have launched a probe into reports of inappropriate conduct by an officer following a crash in the city.

Police Scotland said it was looking into posts on social media to establish the full circumstances of the incident after being alerted by concerned members of the public.

It is understood the posts relate to an altercation between two motorists on Saturday in which it is alleged one driver got out of his vehicle and assaulted the other following a road traffic collision.

© DC Thomson

The daughter of one of the men involved claims the officer, when accused of responding in a racist manner towards her father, responded: “Yes, maybe I am.”

She said: “My dad was involved in an accident.

“As he pulled over and got out of his vehicle to exchange details, he was punched in the head by the offending driver who had cut him up on the road and hit the back panel of his car.

“My mum and seven-year-old were witness to this. When the police arrived, one officer was great. The other one was extremely rude and sarcastic. If anything he was making the situation worse. Despite the fact that my dad was the one who was assaulted, he was treated like the aggressor and (the officer) was all smiles with the driver who punched my dad.”

She went on: “Understandably, the police didn’t witness anything and said it would have to be argued in court and the judge would have to decide. (The officer) was extremely unhelpful and questioned us about why we were driving recklessly.

“My dad suggested he was biased because of his colour and the officer’s repeated response was ‘yes, maybe I am, yes, maybe I am’.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of posts on social media about the conduct of a police officer after a road traffic collision in Dundee.

“We would thank the public for bringing this to our attention and we are looking into the matter to establish the full circumstances.”