Police probe ‘unusual’ theft of crabs from boat docked at Arbroath Harbour

Police are investigating the “unusual” theft of a catch of crustaceans from an Angus port.

A 30kg haul of velvet crab was taken from a basket on a fishing boat docked at Arbroath Harbour on Thursday morning.

The thieves are also said to have attempted to take a basket of lobster from a neighbouring vessel.

The crab catch is said to be worth about £100.

Police believe the culprit or culprits had “appropriate equipment” to transport and store the stock.

Fishermen in Angus have been asked to be vigilant following the incident.

A statement from the force reads: “A 30kg catch of velvet crab worth about £100 was taken from a basket on one of the fishing boats docked in the harbour.

“A basket of lobster on a neighbouring boat appears to have been subject of an attempted theft as well but has been left behind, so those involved may have been disturbed.

“We have also been informed of a possible previous theft of this type, but details have yet to be confirmed.

“Due to the weight of the stolen catch and the fact it had been removed from the basket it was stored in, those responsible must have been in possession of appropriate equipment for transport and storage of the crabs and lobsters.

“We would ask all local fisherman to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in and around the area’s harbours to contact us.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The police reference is CR/27850/19.