Police probe ‘unknown substance’ after dogs become ill

Police say that enquiries are ongoing after a number of dogs became unwell in the Culloden area of Inverness.

Officers have been made aware of pets falling ill having been walked in the Culloden Avenue area, known locally as the Gruffalo Walk.

An unidentified substance was recovered from near a path in the area on Wednesday, February 27 and will be subject to further investigation.

The number of dogs known by police to have fallen ill is in single figures.

Reporting officer Constable Bradley O’Neill said: “I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out thorough enquiries to establish the full circumstances of these reports.

“We do not want to discourage people from walking their dogs in the area but do want to make people aware.

“If you believe your pet may have fallen ill then seek advice from your vet in the first instance.

“If anyone has any information which may be of use to the police investigation then please call 101, quoting reference NN1365/19.”