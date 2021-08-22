Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of woman, 54, at Aberdeenshire pub

By Shona Gossip
August 22, 2021, 3:18 pm Updated: August 22, 2021, 3:56 pm
A woman died at the Harbour Bar in Gordoun.
A woman has died in an Aberdeenshire pub.

Emergency services were called to the Harbour Bar, Gourdon, at about 12.45am today.

However, the 54-year-old could not be saved and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said her death is being treated as “unexplained” pending further inquiries.

The pub posted on its social media today that it would remain shut “out of respect” until further notice.

The tragedy happened just hours after three people were pulled from the water after their boat capsized in the nearby Kinneff area. One person has since died, and the boat has been towed to Gordoun Harbour which has been closed off by police today.

There is no suggestion the incidents are linked.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a premises in William Street, Gourdon, around 12.45am on Sunday, August 22 by the ambulance service.

“A 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later and the death is being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”