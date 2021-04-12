Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of woman, 36, at Dundee multi

Police have launched a probe after the sudden death of a woman at a flat in Dundee.

Officers were called to Dudhope Court on Sunday night after being alerted by concerned neighbours.

Several police units were spotted in the area along with an ambulance crew, while an officer has remained outside the flat overnight.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.20pm on Sunday April 11, officers were called to a property at Dudhope Court, in the St Mary Street area of Dundee, following the sudden death of a 36-year-old woman.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries. As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

‘It’s very upsetting news’

One resident – who did not wish to be named – saw police arrive at the flat at around 10.30am.

He said: “This is really shocking news. When I saw the police I realised something was up.

“She was pretty young so it’s very upsetting to learn that she has passed away.”

Another neighbour said: “It’s so upsetting to learn that she has died.

“You see the police here quite a lot and we have had more than our fair share of tragic deaths but it is still so sad to learn that someone else has died.”

Another resident said: “I saw police and ambulance crews. There was a fair bit of activity in the building and outside.

“Police sat outside the flat all night and they are still here this morning. I was told that the woman had passed away.

“My thoughts are with her family who must be grieving at this terrible news.”