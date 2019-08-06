Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of 33-year-old Carnoustie woman

Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman in Carnoustie.

Officers said today the death was being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended at an address in Barry Road, Carnoustie on Monday 5th August in response to the reported death of a 33-year-old woman.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained, and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

There remained a police presence at the property at the time of publication.