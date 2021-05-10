Police probe underway after Glenrothes man hospitalised with facial injuries

Police Scotland have said inquiries are ongoing after a man was hospitalised with facial injuries following an assault in Glenrothes.
A 40-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment following the incident on Saturday.
Officers were called to Cullen Drive in Glenrothes shortly after 6:15pm on May 8 following reports of an assault.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries sustained in the incident.
A force spokesperson confirmed on Monday that inquiries into the alleged assault in the Fife town were still ongoing.
An update on the man’s condition was unavailable.
