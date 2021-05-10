Police probe underway after Glenrothes man hospitalised with facial injuries

Police Scotland have said inquiries are ongoing after a man was hospitalised with facial injuries following an assault in Glenrothes.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment following the incident on Saturday.

Officers were called to Cullen Drive in Glenrothes shortly after 6:15pm on May 8 following reports of an assault.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries sustained in the incident.

A force spokesperson confirmed on Monday that inquiries into the alleged assault in the Fife town were still ongoing.

An update on the man’s condition was unavailable.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of an assault within a property on Cullen Drive in Glenrothes around 6.15pm on Saturday, May 8.

“A 40-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to facial injuries.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”