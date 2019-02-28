SCOTLAND: Police probe under way as cash machine stolen during forklift ram raid

A public appeal has been launched after a cash machine was stolen from north-east store.

The ATM machine at the Scotmid store at Craigour Road in Torphins was broken into and stolen in the early hours of this morning.

Police were alerted to the scene at around 1.30am, with the ATM machine recovered nearby.

The B993 Kincardine O’Neil to Torphins road has been closed since 4.40am from the Torphins bypass to Torphins while officers carry out investigations.

