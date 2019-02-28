Sunday, March 3rd 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: Police probe under way as cash machine stolen during forklift ram raid

by Steven Rae
February 28, 2019, 8:41 am Updated: February 28, 2019, 10:18 am
A public appeal has been launched after a cash machine was stolen from north-east store.

The ATM machine at the Scotmid store at Craigour Road in Torphins was broken into and stolen in the early hours of this morning.

The scene of the crime

Police were alerted to the scene at around 1.30am, with the ATM machine recovered nearby.

The B993 Kincardine O’Neil to Torphins road has been closed since 4.40am from the Torphins bypass to Torphins while officers carry out investigations.

