Police probe two ‘suspicious’ car fires

Two fires which left two cars destroyed are being probed by police.

Investigations are under way after the blazes in the same area of Perth this week. The incidents are being treated as ‘suspicious’.

The first fire happened on Boxing Day at about 11pm on Duncansby Way. A blue Nissan Tiida was set ablaze.

Two days later, on Wednesday at about 2pm, emergency services were called to Dunkeld Road just a short distance from the previous fire. This time a blue Vauxhal Vectra was left burnt out in a driveway.

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Division added: “On both occasions the fires were brought under control quickly and nobody was injured. Both cars were extensively damaged.

“Anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious is urged to contact the Police Scotland non emergency number 101 or speak to any police officer. Anonymous information can also be passed by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”