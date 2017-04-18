Police have launched an investigation amid allegations that couples have been double or triple booked for their weddings at a Tayside hotel.

Couples who have weddings planned at Guthrie Castle near Forfar have been urged to contact the venue after claims were made that their bookings had been mismanaged.

The allegations are said to have come to light at the weekend when two wedding parties arrived at the venue at the same time.

The police probe centres on claims that a worker had taken deposits off couples and double-booked their big days, before taking the cash.

It is unknown how many couples are said to be affected — but Lynsey Swan, 28, and partner Gavin Smith, 31, from the Arbroath Road area, have a wedding booked at the castle for next June.

Lynsey today told the Tele that she was “still in the dark” over her big day.

She said: “I was told about everything that was going about on social media and I was contacted by my wedding photographer too.

“It is a total nightmare but there are other people whose weddings could be next weekend.

“We put down a deposit of just over £2,000 and we don’t know what will happen with that.”

Megan McNamee, from Dundee, took to social media to say she was also due to get married at the venue.

She added: “We potentially have to look at other venues and start from scratch again.

“It is a total nightmare basically having to start all over again if we can’t get our date.

“We can potentially move our date at Guthrie but people we have booked are already booked up so we are at a bit of a loss.

“Any help will be appreciated.”

The Guthrie Castle website was shut down today and only displayed a message saying: “Anyone who has booked for a wedding or event with Guthrie Castle kindly contact us on 01241 828691.”

A spokeswoman for Guthrie Castle declined to comment when approached by the Tele but said that the company would be releasing a statement in the coming days.

However, one photographer said the venue was “pulling out the stops” to rectify things.

A police spokeswoman said: “‘Police Scotland is aware of the matter and is carrying out inquiries.”