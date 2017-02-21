A Dundee dad has died after falling from a block of multi-storey flats.

Terry Cattanach, 36, was killed in the plunge at Adamson Court, Lochee, on Sunday night.

Several police and ambulance units raced to the scene and a blue tent was put up as an investigation got under way.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that Mr Cattanach had died, but said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances.

One friend told the Tele how Mr Cattanach was “the most down-to-earth person you would ever meet”.

Bruce Burry, 34, who grew up with him in Beechwood, said that his death was “tragic”.

He said: “Terry was a brilliant guy — he is going to be missed by a lot of people. I am just thinking about his mum, kids and the rest of the family.

“He was the kind of guy that if you needed anything then he would be there.

“He was one of the most down to earth people you would ever meet — he had so much to give people.

“He loved his kids, he loved his life — this is just tragic.

“He was a really easy-going guy and he had a lot of friends who will miss him.”

It is believed that Mr Cattanach fell from the sixth floor of the block.

Residents at Adamson Court spoke of their shock at the incident which unfolded about 7pm.

Darren Hepburn, 35, a customer service assistant, said there were people “screaming and crying” at the scene.

He said: “The entire area was cordoned off and there were police swarming everywhere.

“There was an ambulance parked in the middle of the car park.

“I have never seen anything like it before. I just thought, ‘what is going on here?’

“I have never seen so many police around the place in my life.

“There were people outside and it was someone there who told me what had happened — that someone had fallen from the multi.

“All you could hear was people screaming and crying — it was such a shame.”

Kurtis Scroggie, 29, a car park assistant who lives in the block, said: “I got home from work and there were loads of police outside the building — it is so sad.”