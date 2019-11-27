Police probe three deaths in 24 hours in Dundee

Police are probing three deaths over the weekend which were reportedly drug-related.

Officers attended at one death in the west of the city on Friday and two on Saturday, all of which are being treated as “unexplained” at present.

One of the bodies was found in Burnside Court.

One local said: “There is a new thing that is doing the rounds called snowballing. It’s when you mix heroin with cocaine.

“Everyone in Lochee is talking about this and people have been told it’s pretty lethal.

“Those people using this combination can either smoke it or inject it. Either way it is very dangerous stuff.”

However, it is believed drug users are resorting to seeking out other “benzos” such as Xanax and lorazepam following a clampdown on the prescribing of diazepam – better known as Valium – in recent years.

Etizolam, also known as “street valium”, was implicated in 45 of the 66 drug-related deaths recorded in Dundee last year.

It is often used as a Valium substitute but can be several times stronger – to a fatal degree.

Experts have called for Valium to be prescribed more frequently to reduce benzo-related deaths.

A police spokeswoman previously said: “We are currently investigating three unexplained deaths in Dundee between Friday and Saturday.

“The cause of each death has yet to be fully established and there is nothing to suggest they are linked at this time.

“Inquiries continue into the circumstances.

“Reports have been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”