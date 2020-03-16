Police probe theft of caravan worth around £14,000 from Struan compound in Dundee – as two men seen climbing over fence

Police are investigating following the theft of a caravan, awning and a television from the Struan compound in Dundee.

The theft is believed to have taken place from the Jack Martin Way site at around 9.25pm on March 9.

Inquiries have established that two men, wearing dark clothing, were seen climbing over the compound’s fence and tampering with the white Compass caravan – registration WG07 EMV.

Soon after, a silver Volkswagen Passat Estate containing two other men was attached to the caravan and left the area.

Sergeant Chris Grieve, from Longhaugh Police Office, said: “In addition to the caravan itself, valued at around £14,500, a number of other items were stolen, including an awning and television.

“We are appealing to anyone with more information on the theft, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, to contact police and assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2246 of 15 March.