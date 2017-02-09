Police probe theft of motorbike from Dundee street

Police are investigating after a dirt motorbike was stolen from a Dundee street.

The vehicle was taken from Dochart Terrace in the Menzieshill area sometime between 8.15pm and 8.30pm yesterday.

The Stomp Pit scrambler type bike is described as being green, white and black in colour.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting reference CR/3511/17 or any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”