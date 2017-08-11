Police probe theft of 134 sheep from farm

A probe is under way after 134 sheep were stolen from a Perthshire farm.

The “large-scale” theft took place over several months from September last year to June this year with individual or small numbers of the sheep being taken at a time, rather than all at one.

The value of the livestock theft from the vast farmland near Comrie is estimated to be around £10,000.

Police admit that it is unlikely anyone would have witnessed the any of the thefts because of the size of the area.

But officers believe members of the farming community could have come across the sheep being offered for sale.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The sheep are blackface ewes and hoggs, all with EID identification chips in their ear tags, which are marked with the number UK0543847, and all have ear clips of a half moon shape at the front top of both ears, which is unique to their home farm.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/20879/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”