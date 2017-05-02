Police probe ‘suspicious’ fires at retail park

Police have launched an investigation after two ‘suspicious’ fires at a Tayside retail park.

One of the blazes was found to be in an empty shop at the St Catherine’s Retail Park in Perth.

Officers are looking to speak with two youngsters in connection with the fires.

Fire crews were first called on Saturday at about 6pm.

Upon their arrival they discovered rubbish ablaze inside a disused unit. The fire was put out around half an hour later.

Then, yesterday they were again called out to the same retail park after more rubbish was found to be on fire inside a building at around 1.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were on the scene for an hour and a half.

A statement from Police Scotland read: “We are making inquiries into two suspicious fires which happened at unit at St Catherine’s Retail Park on Monday May 1 and Saturday April 29.

“Officers are keen to trace two youths aged 15-16 years of age. One is described 5ft 8in tall, wearing a yellow North Face jacket, with the hood up and grey tracksuit bottoms, the other is described as 5ft 6in tall, wearing a navy North Face jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/11004 or CR/10950 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”