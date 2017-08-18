Police probe slashing in Tayside street near pub

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Police are hunting for an attacker who left a man with facial injuries after a slashing in a Tayside street.

Emergency services were called to New Row in Perth following an altercation.

The victim was left with a facial injury, consistent with being struck with a “sharp object”, according to police.

One witness said there was a “significant” police presence in the area following the incident, with the victim said to have been in a “bit of a mess” following the attack.

The onlooker told the Tele that police cordoned off the scene and remained there in the days after the incident.

He said: “We had been coming along County Place and there was a significant police presence — there must have been at least 10 police officers.

“The paramedics were on the scene. We heard the guy was in a bit of mess.

“The police were taking statements from people just outside the nearby Robert Burns Lounge bar.

“They were back in the area in the next couple of days, searching for something in bushes near the New Row/Hospital Street junction.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics had been called to the scene, adding:“One male patient refused transport to hospital.”

A police spokesman said Saturday night’s incident is still under investigation.

He said: “Police Scotland can confirm it is making inquiries into an incident which happened in New Row, Perth, around 11.30pm on Saturday when a man suffered facial injuries during a disturbance which took place there.

“His injuries were consistent with him having been struck with a sharp implement.”

It is believed the victim was assaulted by another man, described as in his mid-20s, wearing a camouflage cap, green t-shirt and baggy grey jogging bottoms. The attacker ran off towards Hospital Street after the incident.

The spokesman added: “If anyone has any information which could assist police in their inquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our crime reference number is CR/21064/17.”