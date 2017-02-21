An investigation has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Dundee park.

The incident is said to have happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in the city’s Baxter Park.

Police are looking to speak with two men in connection with the incident.

One is described as being aged 24 to 28-years-old of slim build with short brown hair. The second male is described as being 24 to 28-years-old with ginger hair.

The men are understood to have attended the area in a small black vehicle.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

