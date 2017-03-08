A safe was stolen during a break-in to a Dundee home.

The property on Old Glamis Road was targeted at some point within a 40-minute window last night.

Police say the raid happened between 6.55pm and 7.35pm.

Jewellery and a quantity of foreign currency was in the safe that was taken.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland was unable to provide the type of jewellery taken or the amount of currency taken.

She added: “Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard suspicious activity is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”