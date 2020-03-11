Police probe ‘rammy’ in Dundee’s Arklay Street

Police officers called to a ‘rammy’ at Arklay Street on Tuesday night searched under cars parked near Troll Bar, according to witnesses.

Officers were called to the incident at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, March 10.

One man, who declined to be named, said: “There was a big argument over at the flats on Arklay Street at the corner of Sandeman Street.

“It then spilled out onto Arklay Street but it was really just two guys shouting at each other. There was nothing more to it than that and there were no weapons.”

Another man, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “It kind of gets out of hand at times around here. But I didn’t see or hear anything about that one.”

Police were also seen searching nearby Strathmore Street during the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Last night police received a report of a possible disturbance in Arklay Street, Dundee. Inquiries are ongoing in the area to trace those involved.”