The co-founder of a Dundee yoga studio believes the break-in at the premises was “premeditated”.

Wire-cutters were apparently used to enter the Heart Space studio in Scott Street on Tuesday night.

Thieves stole £200 and caused around £700 worth of damage.

The money taken was to be put towards a £36,000 fundraising target for the Kilt Walk to help vulnerable people and young people with special needs in Dundee.

Co-founder of Heart Space, Finlay Wilson, said the break-in — the third in four years — is a “kick in the teeth”.

He said: “It was clearly premeditated.

“Someone had taken wire cutters to the metal grates on our windows.

“Our windows are shattered and they’ve rifled through the office.

“That money was going towards our fundraising. It’s so frustrating because it basically takes us back to the start, if not putting us in the red. It’s a real kick in the teeth.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating a break-in at Heart Space, Scott Street, sometime between 9pm on Tuesday August 1 and 6am on Wednesday August 2, adding: “Anyone with any information should contact us on 101 quoting CR/20096/17 or speak to any police officer

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”