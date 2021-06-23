Police probe Milnathort hit-and-run that left 5-year-old shaken

A five-year-old passenger was said to have been left shaken but uninjured after a hit-and-run collision near Milnathort on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of a white Transit van left the scene after colliding with a white Mitsubishi car on the A911 at Orwell Farm, between Milnathort and Balgeddie at around 8.30am.

The van was said to have struck the driver’s side after crossing the centre lines while going round a bend.

It was reported to have caused extensive damage to both vehicles, but the driver and five-year-old passenger in the car were both uninjured in the hit-and-run.

“The van drove away without stopping, and was later seen in Wester Balgeddie travelling at excessive speed,” Police Scotland said.

A spokesperson added: “The white Transit is a newer-style one, possibly but not confirmed as a 20 plate, and as mentioned will have quite noticeable front end / driver’s side damage.

Public appeal

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen this van or has knowledge of its whereabouts.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0636 of June 22.”