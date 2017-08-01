Police probe after man’s body found in graveyard

The body of a man was found has been found in a graveyard in Edinburgh.

Emergency services, police, firefighters and paramedics arrived at Dalry Cemetery at around 7pm last night after a member of public reported the find.

Anyone know why 6 police cars and ambulance at Dalry cemetery #Edinburgh @edinburghpaper pic.twitter.com/ZCgKaUtKft — Alex Orr (@alex_m_orr) July 30, 2017

An area of the graveyard was taped-off by police, according to reports.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing however the death is currently being treated as non-suspicious‎.”