An investigation was under way today after a man was stabbed at a Dundee pub.

Emergency services rushed to the Cutty Sark bar in Mid Craigie at about 9.45pm on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with an injury to his abdomen, with witnesses saying the ambulance was given a police escort.

Police remained outside the pub yesterday as they continued to investigate the incident.

It’s believed the stabbing happened inside the venue before the victim made his way outside the premises.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is following positive inquiries after a serious assault which happened at the Cutty Sark, Kingsway East, at 9.50pm.

“A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his abdomen.

“His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/11667 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

It’s understood the Scottish Ambulance Service received two separate calls to the scene regarding the incident.

A spokesman said: “We got the call at 9.42pm to attend an incident at Kingsway East outside the Cutty Sark.

“We sent one crew and one male was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Witnesses said that there had been a police presence at the pub since the early hours of today.

Bob Usher, 67, who has lived in the area for more than 17 years, told the Tele: “I wondered what had happened yesterday as I got up during the night and saw the police van, which has been situated outside the pub since about 3am.”

Jordan Dandie, a plasterer who has lived in the area for more than two years, said: “I saw a number of flashing lights around 9.40pm.

“There looked to be four police vehicles and an ambulance in attendance.

“The ambulance was given a police escort away from the scene but there were police officers here for at least an hour-and-a-half in the vicinity of the pub.”