Police probe launched after men ‘tried to lure kids with sweets’ at Dundee park

Police have launched an investigation after reports that two men attempted to lure children with sweets in a Lochee playpark.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Foggyley Park shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

Six children playing together were reportedly shouted over by two men in a green estate car parked on Foggyley Gardens.

The men are alleged to have spoken to one of the kids by name and then offered the group lollies, before driving away.

Noreen Forster, the mother of one of the youngsters, said she was “shocked” when the alarmed children ran home and reported what had happened.

She said several parents of the youngsters involved contacted the police after the group – aged between six and seven – came home upset and anxious.

“The kids all went home and told the same story to their parents,” she said.

“We thought they had maybe got their wires crossed but they all went back and told their parents the same story separately.

“My daughter Adele was one of the group at the park and she was upset by what happened.”

Two of the parents went to Lochee and Bell Street police stations to report the matter.

Noreen said the incident had spoiled the end of the children’s summer holidays and from now on they would be staying closer to home.

She added: “All the parents are shocked by what happened.

“The kids have only been allowed to go to the park recently because it is so close.

“Based on what’s taken place they’ll now be confined to the street to play.”

Another parent, who declined to be named, said her daughter would not be going to the park alone again.

She said: “None of the parents were happy about what the kids told us and four of them contacted the police as result.

“When I contacted the police they said I had done the right thing in reporting the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We have been made aware of this matter and are looking into the circumstances.”

Anyone with information should contact 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if they wish to remain anonymous.