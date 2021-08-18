Police probe launched after car destroyed in fire at Balkello Community Woodland

Police are investigating after a car was destroyed in a fire at an Angus woodland on Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the scene within the car park at Balkello Community Woodland – just off Tealing Road – at around 9pm.
A picture taken at the time showed a fire engine at the scene with police also in attendance.
One witness claimed the car, a silver Hyundai, had “crashed” in the car park before going on fire.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a car on fire within a car park in the Balkello area around 9pm on Tuesday August 17.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
The car’s burnt-out shell remained at the scene on Wednesday morning after the blaze was extinguished by fire crews.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9pm on Tuesday, August 17 to reports of a car on fire at Balkello Community Woodland car park, Auchterhouse.
“Operations Control mobilised one appliance and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one vehicle.
“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”
