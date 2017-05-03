Tributes have been paid to a Dundee man who was found dead in his flat.

John Moran, 30, had been well known at the Eagles Wings Trust, a voluntary organisation that helps the homeless and those recovering from addictions.

The trust’s founder, Mike Cordiner, said John had left a “void” in the charity’s day-to-day work.

He said: “We knew John very well. He was a lovely guy and he got on so well with so many of us here at the trust.

“He’d volunteer in everything — a lovely guy and we’ll miss him so, so much. There’s a real sense of sadness here today and we’re all missing him.

“We’ve been supporting a lot of people who were really close with him. He’d been coming here for several years.”

Mike said John was well known for “a good bit of banter” and was one of the people he and his team expected to see each week.

He added: “One of the other lads here was a Rangers fan and John defended his following of Celtic on a daily basis.

“The other lad, Alex, is devastated. It was the kind of banter and fun we all had with John — but he could be very serious when he had to be as well.

“He was a Dundee lad and we would see him a few times each week.

“When he wasn’t here on Monday his aunt phoned and we were concerned that we hadn’t seen him.

“From what we knew of him he was a nice guy. We will all really, really miss him here — it has left a void.”

Barbara MacFarlane, who is part of the parish nursing team at The Steeple Church on the Nethergate, said: “John has volunteered with us for some months now and he was just such a lovely guy and a fantastic help in our kitchen.

“It is so hard to believe what has happened. He has helped so many folk who have been experiencing homelessness, folk suffering poor health and some suffering from addiction.

“We are all devastated and we are sad for his family — it’s just so unexpected.

“He was working with us only a week ago. He was cheerful and he was full of hugs.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland attended at Arthurstone Terrace, Dundee, following the sudden death of a 30-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained. As with all sudden deaths a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”