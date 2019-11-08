Police probe into woman who was sexually assaulted in Dundee looking for three men

Detectives in Dundee are continuing to investigate an incident in Dundee, where a man forced his way into a flat in Balunie Crescent and sexually assaulted a 32-year-old woman.

The incident happened between 10.30am and 11.30am on Saturday October 19.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente, the Senior Investigating Officer said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries and built up a picture of most of the people and vehicles in the area at the time.

“We know now a white transit van was parked outside flats in Balunie Crescent and two men wearing high visibility vests were with the van.

“At this time another man was seen pacing back and forth between two flats.

“He was wearing a black coloured tammy styled hat, dark waterproof jacket which was zipped right up, a scarf around his face and dark bottoms and we would appeal to these three men to come forward.

“The incident happened three weeks ago tomorrow and just to remind the public there was also a small van broken down in Balunie Drive near to Balunie Crescent junction which was being pushed by a couple of men. The van was red on the bottom and white on the top half.”

Anyone who recognises the descriptions of the three men, or anyone who has any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, should get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any police officer quoting reference number 28062/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.