Police probe into human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm

People working at a rural puppy farm are believed to have been victims of human traffickers, it has been revealed.

Animal welfare officers raided the ramshackle property near Glenalmond, in Perthshire, last year following complaints of neglect.

More than 60 cats and dogs, including pregnant pets and litters of puppies, were rescued by the Scottish SPCA.

Now the criminal investigation has broadened further, amid allegations that several people found at the site may have been brought to the country and forced to work by gangmasters.

Chief Inspector Graham Binnie, area commander for Perth and Kinross, revealed his concerns at a briefing to councillors.

Allegations of organised crime

He confirmed the joint investigation with the Scottish SPCA involved allegations of “organised criminality” at the farm.

“We did an investigation into some of the people working there, who were suspected to be victims of trafficking,” he said.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

CI Binnie described the operation as “positive” and said: “It was a good bit of disruption to that sort of activity in that area.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that allegations of human trafficking at the site were investigated and a report has now been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Some of the animals were found living in appalling conditions.

Several dogs were living in outdoor kennels without natural light or flooring, while others had been completely exposed to the wind and rain and were soaked through by the time the Scottish SPCA arrived.

© Supplied by Scottish SPCA

The animal charity released video of the farm in November, stating it had launched 78 investigations into puppy farming across Scotland the previous month.

It was feared that a demand for puppies over Christmas, and during lockdown, would fuel demand.

A former worker previously said the conditions inside were “horrific”.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said the investigation at Glenalmond was still ongoing.

“We cannot provide comment at this time,” he said.

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council, which is also involved in the probe, said the local authority has a “zero-tolerance of exploitation and human trafficking”.

He added: “A co-ordinated multi-agency response is taken in relation to this and we are unable to comment on individual cases.

“Our multi-agency approach to public protection has been strengthened during lockdown and all partners remain vigilant to human trafficking and other forms of abuse and exploitation.”

Anyone who has suspicions or concerns about trafficking is urged to contact police or the council’s single point of contact on 0345 3011120.