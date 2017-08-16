VIDEO: Driver crashes into car in Dundee before swapping seats with passenger

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee man was left raging after he watched a reckless driver crashing into his car before swapping seats with his passenger.

Steven Fyans, 42, from Charleston, has released CCTV footage of the incident in which a black Peugeot careered into his Subaru Impreza WRX while he was at work at JF Kegs in Kilspindie Road.

Both the male driver and the female passenger appear to be holding fast food packaging as they change seats after the collision.

Office worker Steven only discovered the damage to his car during his lunch break on Friday after parking his vehicle in Charleston Drive.

Steven contacted his work and asked staff to check the CCTV footage, which showed a man losing control of a vehicle before leaving the car to swap seats with his female passenger.

Speaking today, Steven said he was looking at more than £1,000 of repairs to fix his bumper, headlight, grille and front splitter.

He said: “I was on my lunch break on Friday when I first noticed the damage.

“I’d parked the car in Charleston Drive and initially thought I’d damaged it during the journey.

“The next thing I thought that maybe a delivery driver had collided with my car.

“I was raging when I saw the footage — the people in the car don’t look like they have a care in the world.

“It looks like they are both eating a McDonalds meal — you can see the food packaging in their hands as they switch seats.”

The 40-second clip was uploaded online by Steven in the hope of identifying the culprits who proceeded to reverse away seconds after crashing into his car.

He said: “I understand accidents happen but it’s common decency to at least try to contact the other driver or leave a note with your details.

“My car isn’t parked on the main road and the guy has clearly lost control of the car.

“There is no one in sight so they make a quick getaway.

“They don’t even look to see if the car is damaged.”

Steven, who bought the car for just over £9,000 two-and-a-half years ago, said he’s looking at considerable costs to repair the car.

He said: “I reckon I’m at least looking at £1,000 worth of repairs to fix the damage.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is following positive lines of inquiry into a hit-and-run vehicle collision which occurred in Kilspindie Road, Dundee, on Friday.”