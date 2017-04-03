Police are investigating after a schoolgirl allegedly jabbed other youngsters in the face with a medical device used to draw blood.

According to a parent of one of the pupils, the girl struck up to six other children with a finger-pricker during lunchtime at St Paul’s Academy.

The dad said his daughter told them about what had happened after school.

He said she was struck just above her neck and they went to hospital to make sure there were no contamination issues.

A finger-pricker is used to draw blood from individuals to test for glucose levels.

Diabetics often carry them along with a portable blood meter to check on their blood sugar level.

The dad said: “There was an incident at St Paul’s at dinnertime where a girl was going about with a diabetic device and she stabbed six different pupils.

“The school never phoned my wife to say our daughter had been stabbed with it and she only found out from our daughter when she got home.

“We have been up to the hospital but they don’t think we have to worry about any contamination.

“We’re waiting for a phone call from the health board to confirm everything is OK.

“When we were at the hospital they said we weren’t the first people to be up with the same issue and others from the school had been in too.”

The parent said the police had assured him they would be looking into the full circumstances of last Thursday’s incident.

He added: “We don’t really know how it happened but, from what we have been told, somehow this girl has got the device from someone else in the school and was stabbing different pupils with it.

“She stabbed a couple of other girls from behind and one was stabbed behind the ear. Our daughter is still quite shocked with what happened. She was stabbed just above her neck.

“Anything could have happened. The girl could have stabbed somebody’s eye with it. We called the police who said they will get all the details and go to the school.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland received a report of an incident at a school in Gillburn Road.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment while a police investigation is under way.”