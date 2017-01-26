An investigation has been launched after four cars were stolen during a break-in to a Fife garage.

Two of the vehicles were last seen heading in the direction of Dundee.

The raid at Lamberts Garage on Scoonie Road, Leven, happened some time between 3.30am and 5.45am on Tuesday.

A bright metallic green Mazda 2 Sport with distinctive black stripes and the registration ST59 BXO, and a grey Ford Mondeo with the registration ST63 UGE were amongst the cars taken.

These two vehicles were last seen heading north on the A92 towards the City of Discovery.

A black Ford Focus and a red Ford Fiesta were also taken and were traced by officers in the Buckhaven area around 3pm yesterday.

Two men, wearing hooded tops, were seen around the garage at time of the break-in and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGuinness of Leven CID said: “We’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the break-in, or who may have seen the Focus and Fiesta as they travelled to Buckhaven, to contact us.

“We’re continuing to conduct enquiries locally and with our colleagues in Tayside, as the Mazda and Mondeo were last seen heading northbound on the A92 towards Dundee at 6am on Tuesday.

“Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.