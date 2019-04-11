Police probe five separate thefts from vehicles in Perth in one day

Police Scotland are investigating a number of thefts of power tools and similar items from five vans at separate locations in Perth.

The thefts took place overnight between yesterday, April 10 and today, April 11.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are at a very early stage, and while it is not possible at this stage to determine if they are linked, this could potentially be the case.

“Currently, we have received reports regarding thefts from vans in Moulin Crescent, Dryburgh Crescent, Viewlands Road West, Dunsinane Drive, and Lammermuir Gardens. It is possible that there have been more that we have not yet been made aware of.

“Unfortunately the list of missing items is too extensive to list here and we do not yet know full details of all the items taken. However, if you are offered any power tools or similar for sale in Perth or the surrounding area over the next few days, please let us know.

“Also, if you live in Perth and have items in your van, please check that everything is in order if you haven’t already done so today. Security advice can be found on the Police Scotland website.”

Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact police on 101, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.