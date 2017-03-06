Police are investigating a fire believed to have been set deliberately behind a Dundee takeaway.

Emergency crews were called to a garage behind China China on Clepington Road at about 10.30pm on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said officers arrived on scene and the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

A statement from Police Scotland read: “Police Scotland is appealing for information after a fire was discovered in a garage behind at take-away premises in Clepington Road at 10.30pm on Saturday March 4.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was hurt.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/5585/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “One appliance from Macalpine Road was dispatched. A hose-reel jet and small gear was used.”