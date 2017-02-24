An investigation has been launched after a number of tyres were slashed in Dundee streets.

Police say vehicles in the city’s Findale Street, Emmock Woods and Balmerino Road were targeted recently.

All of the vehicles suffered damage to their tyres.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/4791/17 CR/4741/17 CR/4737/17 or speak to any police officer.