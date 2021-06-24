Police probe Dundee dog attack after claiming it was ‘a matter for the warden’

Police are investigating a dog being attacked by another canine in Dundee, despite saying it was not their remit.

Officers were originally called in connection with the dog-on-dog attack, which took place on Caird Avenue, on Saturday afternoon.

Bobby, a Shih Tzu, was badly injured during the incident, after being bitten several times by a much larger animal – believed to be an XL Bully-type dog.

Police Scotland advised on Sunday this was a matter for the dog warden to pursue, given the nature of the attack.

Probe now launched

A spokesman for the force confirmed today they have now launched an inquiry into the incident.

Bobby’s owner, Eunice Gow, said she had police visit her in connection with the investigation on Tuesday.

It comes after the pensioner had been made aware of a petition to parliament urging for “dog on dog attacks to be specific criminal offence”.

The 83-year-old feared that something worse could have happened at the weekend after the larger animal broke free from its harness.

Police Scotland

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Officers are carrying out inquiries following a dog on dog attack on Caird Avenue in Dundee that was reported around 3.50pm on Saturday June 19, 2021.”