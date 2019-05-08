Police probe ‘deliberate’ fires in Brechin

Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Brechin on Sunday.

Officers are probing a fire at a vacant premises at Clerk Street at 3.15pm and another on vacant premises in St Andrews Street at 5.50pm.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Wishart said: “A joint investigation has been carried with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service which has determined that the fires have been started deliberately.

“We believe both of these fires are linked given the proximity to each other and that they were started two hours apart.

“It is understood that youths were seen in the area at the time of both fires. If anyone has any information, I would ask that you contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/11647/19’.”