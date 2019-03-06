Police probe death of doctor in hospital operating theatre

A consultant has found been dead in an operating theatre of a Scottish hospital.

Police and medical staff are investigating the sudden death of Dr Paul Holder, 44, a consultant anaesthetist, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Evening Express understands medical equipment was involved in the death.

Police were called to the Foresterhill site at around 5.20pm on Sunday after a member of staff discovered the body. There do not appear to be suspicious circumstances, Police Scotland said.

Professor Alan Denison, medical school programme lead, wrote in an email staff and students: “His death has come as a great shock to those who worked closely with him.”