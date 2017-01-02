Police probe death in Fife

A man has died and another taken to hospital after an incident in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Police have sealed off a block of flats on Victoria Road after being called at about 5am today.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police in Fife were called to an address in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy, around 5am on Monday January 2.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“A man was also taken to the Victoria Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information which may be able to help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”