Home » News » Local » Fife » Police probe death in Fife

Police probe death in Fife

By Stephen Eighteen,

A man has died and another taken to hospital after an incident in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Police have sealed off a block of flats on Victoria Road after being called at about 5am today.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police in Fife were called to an address in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy, around 5am on Monday January 2.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“A man was also taken to the Victoria Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information which may be able to help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

Show Comments

Cancel