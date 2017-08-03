An investigation is under way after a man was discovered injured in Dundee and later died.

John Mottram was found in a rear garden on Dens Road on Wednesday July 26.

The 50-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital with head injuries and died on Friday July 28.

Police are treating his death as ‘unexplained’.

Forensics officers have been at the scene carrying out investigations into the incident.

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: “We have been conducting a number of inquiries in the local community as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding John’s death.

“Specialist officers, including forensic officers, have been involved in the investigation so far and will continue to be in the area over the next few days.

“I’d like to thank the community for their patience while these inquiries continue, and would appeal for anyone with any information to contact us.”

Anyone with information can speak to a local officer or phone Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0248 of July 26. Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111.

We have more on this story, including tributes to John, in today’s Evening Telegraph.