Police have launched an investigation after a 14-year-old boy was found dead at his home.

Liam McAlpine was discovered in the house in Elgin Drive, Glenrothes.

Officers were still at the scene today and the death is being treated as unexplained.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Fife are investigating following the death of a 14-year-old boy at an address in Elgin Drive, Glenrothes.

“The incident was reported to police around 3.40pm on Sunday March 5.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

We have more on this story in today’s Evening Telegraph