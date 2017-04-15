Police probe after crash on Kingsway

Police are hunting for the driver of a car after it crashed into a roundabout on the Kingsway.

The white BMW M3 struck the Pitkerro Road circle, having apparently come from the direction of Old Craigie Road, at around 5.45am on Friday.

The front of the car was severely damaged after it mounted the roundabout and crashed into two signs, bursting the front left tyre.

A man, who didn’t wish to be named, arrived at the scene seconds after it had happened.

He told the Tele: “The car was up on the roundabout as I came up.

“I had to stop because I was at the front of the junction.

“The driver was in his car at that point, and there were no other passengers.

“He got out and tried to push the car out.

“By that point I had traffic around about me so I had to move.

“I knew he wasn’t hurt.

“I came back an hour later and saw the police so stopped to tell them what I had seen.”

One passerby said: “There was one police car next to the crashed car when I drove by, and another on the opposite side of the circle.

“An officer was out of that car and had blue gloves on, walking on top of the roundabout, as though he was looking for evidence.

“It looked like the car had been travelling at speed.”

Naseer Ahmad, 60, arrived to open up his newsagent near the circle just before 6am.

He said: “I’m normally here at 5.30am but today I slept in so I missed it.

“The car was there already and had gone through the sign on the roundabout.

“The police then came in and were asking me what happened but I was just opening up.”

The car was winched on to a recovery vehicle around 7am.

Traffic travelling in the area was delayed.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A call came in to us just before 6am. The car appears to have ended up on the roundabout and it is being recovered.

“A white BMW was involved.

“There don’t seem to be any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing at the moment to try to track down the driver.”