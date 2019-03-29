Police probe claims primary school kids chased with knife by boy in Perthshire

A schoolboy was caught on the streets of a Perthshire town armed with a knife.

The youngster, believed to be 13-years-old, was searched by police after reports that he had chased a group of younger children into a shop.

Police Scotland has pledged to carry out a full investigation into the incident, following criticism from a local mum that not enough action was being taken.

The terrifying ordeal happened in Auchterarder town centre earlier this week, and comes just days after a similar story emerged of a 12-year-old having a knife at an Angus scondary school.

