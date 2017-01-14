Police have launched an investigation after a caravan was set on fire while it sat yards from a house.

Officers, along with firefighters, were called to Waverley Terrace in Arbroath after the caravan was found alight.

Police were investigating the incident and treating it as fireraising.

Locals said there had been a police presence in the street overnight, with officers still at the scene on Friday.

One officer who was standing outside the house described it as “a scene of crime” and would not allow anyone to have access to the house.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the caravan’s owners could not be reached for comment.

However, significant damage was visible on the caravan.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the scene at 6.35pm on Thursday.

She said two appliances from the local station were sent to tackle the blaze.

Neighbours said they first became aware of the fire when they saw the blue lights of the fire engines.

One woman who lives nearby said: “I looked outside and saw the caravan was well alight.

“There were large flames coming out of a window and it looks like the caravan is pretty much destroyed.

“There were fire engines here for about two hours and police sat outside the house all night.”

She added: “It’s normally quiet around here and it must be very upsetting for the family who have lost their caravan.”

Another neighbour said police closed off the road at the height of the blaze,.

He said: “Flames were shooting into the sky. It was a pretty major blaze before the firefighters brought it under control.”

Another resident told the Tele it took up to 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

She said: “I heard the sirens of the police and fire engines arriving just after tea-time.

“The caravan was well ablaze. The fire brigade took around half an hour to get the worst of it under control.”