Police probe car theft in Dundee

Police are on the hunt for car thieves after a vehicle was taken from a Dundee home.

The black Vauxhall Insignia was stolen from an address on Lauderdale Avenue sometime between 10pm on Friday and 3am on Saturday.

The car is roughly valued at around £5,000 and has the registration SM10 ZFR.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/10069/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”