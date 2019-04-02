Police probe assault in Dundee after man was followed and attacked by thug in hoodie

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted at Panmure Court in City Quay.

The 32-year-old was assaulted by another man who had followed him from the Seagate.

The incident happened between 11pm and midnight last Wednesday at Panmure Court, West Victoria Dock Road.

The victim walked to City Quay via Trades lane and past the Apex Hotel after going to a kebab shop.

It is thought the man who carried out the attack had followed him.

The person is described as white, about 5ft 10in with brown or ginger hair and a goatee beard.

He is thought to have been wearing a grey hooded top which had the hood pulled tight around his face.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or call Crimestoppers

anonymously on 0800 555 111.