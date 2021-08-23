Police probe as van loaded with garden waste spotted driving ‘erratically’ on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Police have appealed for information after a van was spotted driving “erratically” while loaded with garden waste on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was driving on the road near Longforgan and saw the vehicle on Thursday August 19 at around 3.55pm.

A blue Ford Transit tipper van, loaded with garden waste, was involved.

Appeal for dashcam footage

Constable Joel Wildman from the road policing unit based at Perth said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were on the road on Thursday afternoon and witnessed the manner in which this vehicle was being driven.

“In particular we would urge any motorists with dashcams to check their footage in case they have captured the vehicle on the road.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2113 of Thursday August 19.”