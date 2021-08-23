Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
News / Local / Perthshire

Police probe as van loaded with garden waste spotted driving ‘erratically’ on A90 between Dundee and Perth

By Alasdair Clark
August 23, 2021, 3:16 pm
A90 dundee perth
The van was driving on the A90.

Police have appealed for information after a van was spotted driving “erratically” while loaded with garden waste on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was driving on the road near Longforgan and saw the vehicle on Thursday August 19 at around 3.55pm.

A blue Ford Transit tipper van, loaded with garden waste, was involved.

Appeal for dashcam footage

Constable Joel Wildman from the road policing unit based at Perth said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were on the road on Thursday afternoon and witnessed the manner in which this vehicle was being driven.

“In particular we would urge any motorists with dashcams to check their footage in case they have captured the vehicle on the road.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2113 of Thursday August 19.”