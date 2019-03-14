Police probe as hundreds of nude pics of Dundee teens appear on websites

Police are investigating after hundreds of nude and intimate pictures of women and young girls from Dundee were uploaded on to the internet by sick perverts.

Dozens of local women have taken to social media to complain about private photos – some including girls as young as 14 – being collected in a large online archive and shared via a file-sharing website.

The link to the cache of files was distributed on social media and on a message board where sickos illicitly trade intimate photos.

The names of the women and girls are included with the images.

A link to the cache was shared among locals via social media who logged on to voice their disgust at its existence.

The material appears to have been withdrawn as of last night – but online perverts continued to ask for it to be shared.

One wrote: “Send me the Dundee (file) please lads. Choking to see this lol.”

Another replied: “Get them sent oot to the lads we need this **** lol.”

Police in Dundee confirmed that so far officers have received 16 complaints about the data dump and are expecting many more.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We have received a number of complaints regarding this matter and are making relevant inquiries.”

Meantime dozens of victims vented their anger and said several girls were feeling suicidal at the thought of their images being shared online.

One woman said her pictures were taken when she was 14 and described the illicit sharing of them as “child porn.”

One relative, who spoke to the Tele on condition of anonymity, said she feared the pictures would still be somewhere despite being removed from file-sharing websites last night.

She said: “It looks like it was sophisticated. It was shared in a group chat and on social media. This touches a very raw nerve with me – putting anyone at risk like this is horrendous.

“I can’t understand where the need to shame comes from either.

“It disgusts and angers me that this has happened. It’s bloody awful someone still has all those pictures somewhere.”

Another link circulated on sick message boards led to a file-sharing website where photos of girls appeared to be broken down by cities across the UK. The Tele has been unable to verify these claims.

One victim, who believes her photos were among those shared in the illicit file cache, said: “I’m pretty sure people have gone to the police, I’m not sure about what’s happened at all – all I know is there’s a file that has been made and it’s got explicit photos and videos of girls. Some are under 18, the photos are ones from years ago.

“I’m not sure who’s behind it. It’s a link being sent round through social media apps but no one knows how it got out or how many people now have access to it

“It’s crazy, all of this – I’ve been seeing that it’s all over the UK it’s been happening.

“Even if they have been deleted now everyone already has them – so that doesn’t make a difference now. It’s disgusting.”Another victim said she was 15 at the time the pictures were taken.

Others praised the women who had already contacted the police and urged others to do the same.

Keiran Watson, pictured, of the charity 18 and Under said: “This is disgusting and very harmful. This type of despicable behaviour ruins lives.

“It is difficult to understand why someone would do something like this.

““You have to seriously question the motives of anyone who is prepared to share pictures of this type.

“We are also discussing child porn which is illegal. I really hope the police very quickly get to he bottom of this and find out who is setting up these files and sharing these pictures.

A spokesman for the Rape Crises Centre said: “If someone has shared nude or private pictures without your permission that is illegal.

“Anyone affected can call us on 08088 010302.”