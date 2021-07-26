Police probe as £9,000 watch given to pensioner on wedding anniversary disappears from Ninewells Hospital bedside

Police are investigating after a £9,000 watch given to an Angus pensioner on his 20th wedding anniversary went missing from his Ninewells Hospital bedside.

David Harrod, 85, from Letham Grange near Arbroath, was admitted earlier this month and spent two weeks at the hospital.

While there, he took off the Santos de Cartier watch and placed it on his bedside – but hours later it had gone missing.

Watch has ‘massive sentimental value’

Daughter Zoe, who has been trying to track down the watch since, said: “This watch has massive sentimental value to both my parents.

“My mother, Monica, gave it to my father on their 20th wedding anniversary – she has a matching one.

“It has never been off his wrist in the 33 years since that day, but because of the on his arm tubing he took it off as it was irritating him.

“Given it is a Covid-19 ward, we know there is only a limited amount of people who can go in and out, and our thoughts were that it would turn up.”

However, the timepiece has yet to reappear.

Zoe added: “As well as having immense sentimental value, the watch itself is worth £9,500.

“I’ve been in touch with all the pawn shops in Dundee to see if they’ve had anyone in with this watch in recent days but so far nothing.

“The staff at Ninewells have been absolutely fantastic in the care they’ve given my father, we really can’t thank them enough.

“When dad got discharged I gave the hospital staff a picture of the watch before I reported it to the police last Tuesday.

“The police are now investigating the matter – but if someone has taken it, it really is despicable.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “The senior charge nurse from ward 17 is in direct contact with the family about the watch.

“The public should be reassured that every effort is made to ensure the safety of their personal belongings whilst they are in hospital.

“Staff and members of the public are advised not to bring any valuable items or large sums of money into hospital.

“NHS Tayside takes any alleged incident of theft seriously and works closely with Police Scotland and acts on their advice as appropriate.

Police launch investigation

“Staff are encouraged to report all incidents of missing items, no matter how small.

“We regularly promote the message that ‘security is everyone’s responsibility’ and both staff and members of the public can all play their part in reducing theft and crime across all of our sites.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “On Tuesday July 20 officers received a report of the theft of a watch from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this matter.”